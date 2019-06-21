Flint police looking for second person of interest in rape investigation

(6/21/2019) - A second person of interest in a year-long rape investigation is being sought after the Flint Police Department arrested someone earlier this week.

The rape occurred last year. Police arrested 21-year-old Damaash Johnson and charged him with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge.

Investigators are still looking for a second person of interest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Flint police at 810-237-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.