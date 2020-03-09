Flint police make major drug bust, 11 arrests

FLINT (WJRT) (3/9/2020) - The Flint Police Department says it took 11 criminals and $20,000 worth of illegal drugs off the street.
The department's Crime Area Target Team served two search warrants at undisclosed locations. They recovered seven guns, $8,300 cash and an assortment of drugs.
-- Crack cocaine.
-- Powder cocaine.
-- Heroin.
-- Crystal methamphetamine.
-- 81 marijuana plants.
-- Suboxone strips.
-- Amphetamine pills.
-- Liquid Promethazine.
The 11 suspects were were arrested are facing numerous felony and misdemeanor charges. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the cases and deciding what charges to file.