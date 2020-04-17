Flint police neighborhood safety officer dies of coronavirus

(4/17/2020) - The Flint Police Department is mourning the loss of a neighborhood safety officer, who died of coronavirus this week.

Paul Forster had worked with the police department for three years assisting officers with enforcing blight and abandoned vehicle codes.

The department says Forster "always had a smile to offer and was willing to help in any way he could."

His wife has worked as a lieutenant with the Flint Police Department Reserve Unit for several years.

"We offer our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers to her, their children and all of their family and friends," Flint police posted on Facebook.