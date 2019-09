(09/21/19)-Police are looking for a hit and run driver who injured two young girls in Flint Friday night.

The children were walking through Windiate Park around 8.

Police say they were hit while crossing Pengelly Road near Milton Drive.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

The 4 year old is in critical condition, suffering from head trauma and broken bones.

The 8 year old is in good condition.

Contact police if you have any information.