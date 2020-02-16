Flint police search for shooting suspect following incident at local club

(02/16/20) - Police in Flint are asking for the public's help in identifying a shooting suspect.

It was around 1:30 Sunday morning when officers were called to the 2000 block of Dort Highway for a reported shooting.

Police say they found the scene in the 2000 block of South Saginaw Street at the Vets Club.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman, is reportedly in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police have no suspect information at this time.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422--JAIL to leave an anonymous tip.