Flint polling place runs out of ballots temporarily, causing some voters to leave

(3/10/2020) - About six people voting at Bethel United Methodist Church in Flint had to wait out a delay after the polling place ran out of ballots.

Flint City Clerk Inez Brown said six voters left when the poll workers ran out of ballots, but they returned to vote later after her staff delivered a new stack of ballots.

Brown said poll workers are supposed to call her office when they start running low on ballots. Her staff had new ballots at the church less than an hour after they learned of the situation.