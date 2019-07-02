Flint prepared for national youth baseball tournament next week

(07/02/2019) - With names like Jim Abbott and Rick Leach, Flint was once known for producing baseball stars.

"When you grow up when I did Flint baseball was the best in the state of Michigan. We always had quality teams, quality programs and it slide the last 15 to 20 years," said Roger Foutch, a longtime Flint-area baseball coach.

Foutch wants to see the sport's success return to the area. And with the regional qualifier for the Connie Mack World Series, he believes that could happen.

"I've been involved in the Flint baseball since 1965 playing at Atwood Stadium and it's the first time we've had this opportunity on a national level," said Foutch.

Tournament games will be played at Whaley Park, Broome Park, and Mott Community College's Ernie Myers Field.

Each of those fields has been undergoing major work to get them ready for game action.

On Tuesday morning the representing the Flint area was introduced, featuring all high school baseball players from across Genesee County.

"I'm just proud to put Flint on the front of the jersey because that's what it's all about,” said Foutch. “It's about our community, it's about our baseball facilities, and it’s about our non-profit."

With teams coming from across the country, plus Ontario and Puerto Rico - it means new faces and new business for the city.

"We'll be generating some money for our city with all these folks coming in from out of town and celebrating the baseball tournament,” said Sean Croudy, director of the community recreation for the City of Flint. “And then they actually have places to go after these games are played and enjoy themselves, enjoy the bright side of our city."

Croudy said the reason for all the construction and new businesses in Downtown Flint was to be prepared for events like this.

The tournament will begin on July 10th and run to July 14th.

The regional champion will receive an automatic spot to the Connie Mack World Series in New Mexico along with $10,000 for travel expenses.