Flint protests remain peaceful on day two, law enforcement again joins protestors

Another night of protests in Genesee County, where Sheriff Chris Swanson captivated national headlines after he asked last night how he could help the protestors. They said walk with us, so, he did. Building trust and momentum with every step. That parade, as he called it, not a protest, continued Sunday evening, beginning around six in downtown Flint.

Massive crowds forming once again and once again calling for justice in the death of George Floyd.

“We are still here, celebrating and mourning someone’s death,” argued a demonstrator. “This is 2020. When can we change?”

Chants of no justice, no peace, echoing through the streets of Vehicle City. A message borne on banners, honking horns, countless voices and one that so far, remains peaceful.

“When you’re sick and tired, you’re sick and tired,” asserted another protestor.

Moving down Saginaw to MLK in a loop from its start at First and Saginaw, the group and its message formed one powerful outcry and hundreds of singular hopes.

“I just wanted to make sure I came out and supported everyone,” said another protestor. “Help promote peace, but at the same time, we can’t be made for how others feel about the rage and they’re tired.”

“I think it’s time that people listen up…. Make our voices heard.”

“Starting a conversation with those who don’t necessarily know which way to go… what it looks like? How can I help? You can help by being out here with us and showing that our lives matter.”

Law enforcement, again joining the effort. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and the deputy who drew down tensions with a simple fist bump last night in Flint Township, now Taking a knee and joining the crowd on the I-69 overpass in a poignant moment of silence.

Praying the change they so desperately want to see begins right here in Flint...

“You’re down here with us, you’re supporting us, we want to make sure that continues,” related another protestor, discussing police involvement in Flint’s demonstrations. “Is it authentic?”

And ignites a conversation repeated worldwide.

