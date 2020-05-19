Flint releases sewage and stormwater mixture into Flint River; no contact advised

(5/19/2020) - The Genesee County Health Department is advising everyone to avoid contact with the Flint River east of the city after a release of stormwater and sewage.

Heavy rains Monday night sent more wastewater and stormwater than the city of Flint's retention and treatment basin could handle. An undisclosed amount of partially treated sewage was discharged into the river beginning around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The facility disinfected the wastewater and stormwater mixture before sending it into the river. However, the health department recommends everyone avoid contact with the Flint River downstream from the Mill Road bridge.

That includes the Flint Township and Flushing areas west of Flint.

The city says high rainfall events increase the flow of water through parts of the Flint River, which stirs up sediment and increases bacterial levels even without the addition of partially treated sewage.