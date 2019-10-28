Flint reopening Office of the Ombudsperson 8 years after it was eliminated

(10/28/2019) - The City of Flint has a new ombudsperson for the first time in eight years.

Tané Dorsey was recently appointed to the position. She's a Flint native with experience as an investigator in the federal court system and as the Chief Ombudsman Analyst for the State of Michigan.

Flint's new Office of the Ombudsperson will open for business next Monday on the first floor of City Hall.

An ombudsperson is a government official appointed to receive and investigate complaints made against other government officials and agencies. This position is meant to increase government transparency and accountability.

The city of Flint hasn't had an ombudsperson since 2011, when the office was eliminated by former Emergency Manager Mike Brown.