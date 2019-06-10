Flint resident booted off mayoral ballot, judge orders ballot printing be halted

(06/10/19) -- a Genesee County Judge has issued a restraining order on the printing of the Flint primary mayoral ballots. The move comes after mayoral candidate Don Pfeiffer filed a lawsuit to correct two ballot errors he claims were ignored by the Genesee County Election Commission and the Flint City Clerk.

The order comes just hours after the Genesee County Election Commission voted to remove Flint resident Gregory Eason from the August primary ballot, citing errors in the paperwork he filed.

Those errors were not ignored by the election commission or the Flint City Clerk's office.

Gregory Eason submitted his paperwork to the city saying he was not a U.S. Citizen, not a registered voter in Flint and did not meet the requirements to be mayor of the city.That paperwork was submitted April 23rd.

It was then certified by City of Flint's Clerk's Office April 26th. That's when it went to the Genesee County Clerk's Office.

"Mr. Gleason approved the ballot, then put it on for the elections commission to approve it, but never should have approved it because the affidavit that accompanied it said Mr. Eason was not a U.S. citizen," said Judge Jennie Barkey, who sits on the Genesee County Election Commission.

The city of Flint's Clerk's Office notified Eason of the mistakes and an amended affidavit was filed on behalf of him. But the new and corrected paperwork was submitted May 1, a little more than a week after the April 23rd deadline.

Last Thursday, the Genesee County Election Commission rejected the primary election ballots, citing the errors that were made in Eason's original paperwork.

Today, the decision was made to remove Gregory Eason from the ballot.

He says he feels like he is being singled out.

"Despite the fact that Mr. Gleason was fully aware that the final say comes from city clerk, he chose to insert himself," Eason said.

We spoke with Genesee County Clerk John Gleason following today's hearing.

"I would suggest if someone checks a box saying he's not a citizen of the U.S., he did more to harm himself than I ever could," Gleason said.