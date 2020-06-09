Flint resident gets garbage removed after a month of waiting

(6/9/2020) - After a month of waiting a Flint resident finally gets her trash situation resolved.

Nancy Pfaff, 43 year Flint resident, is legally blind, handicapped and can't take her trash out to curb by herself.

She had an arrangement with Republic Services to pick-up her garbage at her back door, and one day they just stopped picking it up.

"Today was my pick-up day and again they didn't pick it up," said Nancy. "I called Republic, I have called the mayor haven't heard back yet. I have exhausted all measures. I don't think anybody has to live in unsanitary conditions."

We have also tried to call Mayor Neeley's office this morning and haven't heard back.

We emailed Republic Services and they told us that this was a miscommunication because Nancy said she was moving in a month.

As a result, the trash company came by this afternoon and picked up all of her trash!

"I'm relieved that it is gone and I hope they continue while I'm here to pick it up for me and there is no guarantee it was occasional, but this time was the worst," said Nancy.