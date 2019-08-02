Flint residents hopeful lawn restoration can also restore trust in government

(08/02/19) - Flint residents have been waiting, and it's finally happening for some. Lawn restoration is moving forward.

"It's been a long time coming, but here it is, and Goyette is all over the place," Mayor Karen Weaver said in a Facebook video on Thursday afternoon.

The mayor took to the streets to get a first-hand look at the restoration of residential lawns and sidewalks that were torn up by service line contractors in 2018.

"The people take pride in their lawns. To see the smiles on their faces made me feel really good," Mayor Weaver said.

Diane Johnson's mother is one of those residents who keeps her home on Griggs drive very tidy. She says she noticed contractors working on other sidewalks but not her mom's. After a quick call to Street Maintenance, they were repairing her mom's within 24 hours.

"My mom went out there and looked at it. She's going to inspect her sidewalk because she wants to make sure every square is matching and every height is the same height. As soon as she came in smiling, everybody was happy," Johnson said.

For Johnson, the city is restoring something more than just the sidewalks.

"Trust is everything, so with them saying that and then backing up their word, you're building trust in people again," Johnson said.

She got the results she was hoping for but shared some words of wisdom for anyone still seeking restoration.

"I'd just say be patient. If you don't think they're moving fast enough, call your city because you do get response and results," Johnson said.

For those waiting, Mayor Weaver says, "We are coming!"

She added, "I do want to take an opportunity to just thank the people for their patience and let them know that if we haven't gotten there, we will be there."

Mayor Weaver says Thursday afternoon won't be the last time you see her checking out the sidewalks.

She's been taking pictures of completed sidewalks and ones in progress, and she plans to continue that as restoration moves forward.