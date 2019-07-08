Flint residents needing lawns restored after pipes replaced have longer wait as selection process for contractor takes another twist

(07/08/2019) - Flint residents waiting to get their lawns and sidewalks fixed after pipe replacement work, will have to wait even longer.

Monday night the Flint City Council voted down an effort by the city to replace the contractor the council had recently voted to award the contract to, after they came in with the original lowest bid.

Flint residents we've spoken with are frustrated, wanting to get their properties fixed up.

Last week the city decided it wanted to go with a different contractor, after they re-calculating bids and told the council that WT Stevens came in lower than Goyette for the work to be performed.

Flint residents say they just want to see the work get done. One home owner we spoke with Monday evening took matters into her own hands.

"This was left probably a year, good year and a half ago, when the city came in and replaced the pipes," said Brenda Haas.

Haas shows us her neighbor's lawn, which has become an eyesore:

"Here's this beautiful house," she said,"beautiful gardens, somebody who really cares about their home, and it's just been left like this."

When it came to her house, Haas took matters into her own hands last fall.

"We said they're never going to get it fixed," she said,"we're just going to put the seed down, the sod down."

Thousands of other homeowners in Flint, are still waiting.

Two weeks ago the council voted to approve a contract with Goyette for the work.

Then after re-calculating the numbers, the city wanted to go with another contractor, WT Stevens, saying their bid came in lower.

Joe Parks, the project manager for Goyette said he met with the Mayor and her team on Monday afternoon, he said the city wants a do over:

"Everyone is getting a second chance at bidding the contract that we were already low on," he said.

Parks said this is an unfair bidding practice.

"It's going to slow everything down," he added.

Parks said Goyette entered into a contract with city for the work for Phase 5 restoration work last year, but claims the city is limiting the work.

The city says it's honoring Goyettte's contract for 48-hundred homes.

Caught in the middle, are residents, who are fed up.

"You make a promise, you should stick to it," said Haas. She added that if they cannot take care of the little things, she wonders if they can take care of the big things.

The new bids from all of those involved in the previous process are due in to the city by next Friday, July 19th.