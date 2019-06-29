Flint residents weigh in on new water prosecution team's decision to start over

(06/28/2019) - Flint residents had the opportunity to learn more about the status of the new investigation into the Flint Water Crisis after the prosecution team selected by Attorney General Dana Nessel announced they had dismissed all criminal cases on June 13th.

The Attorney General's new team revealed they have just nine months to bring charges, before the statute of limitations on misconduct crimes runs out.

During the Town Hall, Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy revealed that search warrants have yielded more than 600 electronic devices that may provide additional clues as to how the Flint water crisis unfolded.

The team also revealed it has recovered 20 million documents they didn't have before.

The new prosecution team says they'll go where the evidence and facts take them.

While not revealing specifics, Hammoud said they have new information relevant to their investigation.

They were critical of the previous criminal investigation, noting the amount of information that was redacted from the documents originally furnished to prosecutors.

They also said private defense law firms representing state agencies in civil litigation were deciding what information was turned over to the criminal side, a practice they said was unusual.

The presentation also included slides which showed seven former defendants reached plea deals that reduced felonies to misdemeanors.

Worthy said the 7 pleas were taken under advisement, something she said she's never seen before.

Worthy said they decided to dismiss the pending cases because of the additional evidence they have:

"We can try our very best to make sure that we base on our charging decisions on all of the available evidence and not some of it."

But the clock is ticking, and the team acknowledged it's taken on a tremendous workload:

"We've got to look at the evidence, we've got to look at the facts, and let them lead us to who we're going to charge and who we're not going to charge," Worthy noted.

Flint resident Mari Joyce Campbell became emotional following the team's presentation:

"How could this happen? How could this happen? How could this happen," she cried out.

Others expressed anger that no one's been held accountable:

"Is there a cover up of the cover up," asked Arthur Woodson.

"We should have been classified a disaster," said Claudia Perkins-Milton.

Another resident said she hopes former governor Rick Snyder is included in the scope of the new investigation:

"If he ain't on the list, you guys might as well go home," she said.

Hammoud said she wants all of the deaths resulting from the legionella

outbreak investigated:

"It is our obligation when we accepted this position," said Hammoud,

"when we took an oath to represent the people of the state of Michigan, to investigate those deaths, these families deserve it."

Residents were provided with an email address and a direct phone line if they want to reach out to the new prosecution team.

The e-mail address is AG-FlintWater-Tip@Michigan.gov.

The direct line set up is +1 (833) 643-5468 or +1 (833) MI-FLINT.