Flint restaurant grows business amid coronavirus pandemic thanks to staff and community

(06/08/2020) - Restaurants across Michigan have the green light today. They are opening their doors to diners with some new restrictions including reduced capacity and social distancing.

Following months of limiting services to take-out or delivery only, some of them are scrambling to get back on their feet. One Flint restaurant, however, managed to grow in business during the coronavirus pandemic.

With over 60 locations in Michigan, Leo's Coney Island is a popular brand name, but the one on E. Court St. in Flint is not part of a chain. It's locally owned and operated.

Stefan and Pamela Harris bought the restaurant two years ago, building a family with their customers. When they welcomed a baby boy into the world amid a pandemic, they leaned onto that family for support.

"That's why they're not customers to me. They're family members. They know us. They know Pam and I. They know us that we're not someone that's going to have seven or eight places that we own, and we're never here. That the dollar means more to us. They know that's not the case," Harris said.

Harris and his wife own one Leo's Coney Island, and it's the only one with a drive thru. While that helped keep the business running, customers still craved the dine-in experience so much that they found creative ways to adapt.

"We'd have people come bring their own chairs once it got warm and their tables, set it up out back, order their food, go eat. Some would eat in the back of their trucks,"Amy Trombley said.

Trombley is one of nearly 30 staff members who were not laid off during the pandemic. She says having this steady job is vital, not just her own well-being, but for her five children too.

"It allowed me to continue to work, pay my rent, so I didn't fall behind on rent like some people will have done when this is all over and lifted, they will be behind on their bills, and I was fortunate enough to pay. Food on the table, I was able to do that through Leo's Coney Island," Trombley said.

Harris says he's appreciative of both his staff and the community for keeping the restaurant free from falling and says the pandemic allowed for others to show their support for other local businesses too.

Now, with new restrictions including digital and paper menus, disposable table covers, and operating at half capacity, Harris and the rest of the Leo's family are ready to say, "Welcome back!"