Flint school board discussing millage renewal to reduce ballooning debt

(12/11/2019) - Flint Community School board members are expected to vote Wednesday night on putting a millage renewal on the March ballot.

Right now, the district is about $9-million in the red. The deficit elimination plan shows them paying off their multi-million dollar debt in 16 years.

Superintendent Derrick Lopez said they have two options for what they'd have taxpayers vote on.

The first option puts money in their sinking fund; but, that wouldn't generate as much as what the district currently gets from taxpayers.

The Superintendent explained the second option is renewing the current rate. They'd divide that money up -- half into a sinking fund, half to paying off their debt.

He's suggesting the second option.

"If the board chooses the second option, then we'll actually be out of that in 7 years, as opposed to 16 years, which is an incredible gift to be giving to our children," he explained. "And therefore, we could push more resources to the classroom. And so, it really will be a gift if this community chooses to give that - if the board chooses to opt that way."

Lopez said besides this potential help, they also need to tackle their structural debt of $5.7 million dollars. That's made up of a combination of costs for an old loan and special education funding.

In November, the Superintendent proposed closing four schools to do that. But, a majority of the board members oppose that idea.

So he said, they have until February to come up with a plan that will equal a savings of $5-million.

To help them make their decision, Lopez is scheduling walk thrus of the school buildings. He also plans to host public workshops on Thursdays in January.

"I've already told them, if there's a better plan around reducing costs, while also saving money into the future, I'm so open to it," Lopez said. "If the community has ideas, I'm open to that as well. And so, I think over the next two months, educating, discussion and really sifting through that really difficult kinds of information will move us along the path of making a really good decision."

Wednesday's meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Southwestern Classical Academy.

