Flint school board to discuss plans for closing four more buildings

(11/13/2019) - The Flint school board is set to meet again Wednesday evening as it prepares to vote on multi-million dollar deficit elimination plans.

The proposal from Superintendent Derrick Lopez calls for closing four more schools, including Eisenhower, Scott and Pierce elementary schools. The Flint Northwestern campus would be converted to a "district facilities hub."

Flint Community Schools is dealing with a $5 million budget deficit, which Lopez is working to erase. He said the district's main problem is enrollment.

Flint schools had more than 20,000 students in the 2003-2004 school year. Enrollment dropped to fewer than 14,000 students over the next five years.

By 2013, enrollment had been cut nearly in half again to about 7,200 students. Last fall, the student count stood at around 4,200 and currently stands at about 3,700.

However, the district's schools have capacity for 8,000 students.

If the Flint Board of Education approves the plans, changes for students and staff could begin in January.