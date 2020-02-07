Flint schools file formal complaint to recoup $3.6 million spent on special education

(2/7/2020) - Flint Community Schools filed a formal complaint this week, seeking a different funding model for special education to help save the district $3.6 million.

The Genesee Intermediate School District doles out state special education funding based on the total number of students in each district it serves.

Most districts have about 13% of students requiring some form of special education services in their individual educational plan. Flint Community Schools has about double that with 24% to 26% of students in special ed.

Flint Community Schools Superintendent Derrick Lopez has said the district spent $3.6 million out of its funding allotment for general education to pay for additional special education services for a higher percentage of students.

The GISD special education funding model is based on the state's Act 18. Lopez is asking county and state educational leaders to change the special education funding model to provide an allotment for each student requiring services rather than basing it on total district size.

"The State of Michigan must re-examine special education funding not only for Flint Community Schools, but for all children in the state," Lopez said. "Districts statewide are severely underfunded for the costs associated with educating children with special needs."

His request comes as Flint Community Schools grapples with how to close a $9 million debt. Lopez proposed closing five schools to cut $5 million, but school board members put that plan on hold.

Community members are concerned more school closings will drive more families from the district. Administrators and board members are researching ways to cut costs while keep each building open.