Flint schools superintendent placed on leave during discipline investigation

(4/16/2020) - Flint Community Schools Superintendent Derrick Lopez was placed on administrative leave Wednesday during a discipline investigation.

Lopez is on leave indefinitely while the discipline investigation continues. Officials did not say what allegations are part of the investigation, but they say nothing criminal is involved.

The school board has appointed Anita Stewart as the interim superintendent while Lopez remains off the job.

Flint Community Schools Board President Casey Lester issued the following statement Thursday:

"The Flint Community Schools Board of Education has voted to place Superintendent Lopez on administrative leave pending an investigation. In the meantime, we have appointed Assistant Superintendent Anita Steward to the role of Interim Superintendent as she leads the district's efforts to implement the Distance Learning Plan. Anita Steward is a dedicated, long-time leader in the district and will continue to guide student learning and engagement through the remainder of the year. Pursuant with Board of Education policy, we are not able to provide additional details regarding personnel matters."

