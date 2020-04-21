Flint still has no trust 6 years after fateful water switch

(4/21/2020) - Saturday, April 21, 2020, marks 6 years since Flint switched its drinking water source to the Flint River.

The decision led to contaminated tap water in homes across the City. Lives forever changed. Countless children now beginning to show the effects of lead poisoning. Multiple people died of legionnaires’ disease. And, the community’s trust in their government is broken.

As they do most mornings in Flint, cars lined up to get bottled water Tuesday from a distribution site. The donation came from celebrity Hill Harper and the National Clean Water Collective.

"This right here is a blessing to give me the opportunity to get a couple bottles," said Janeen Layton, who lives in Flint.

The community is still grateful for the generosity of people from across the country.

Countless water bottles have been shipped to Flint to help lift the financial burden from an already impoverished community.

"We're on a fixed income. So, we really need this; and, God bless the people helping us out with this," fellow resident, Myra Dawson said.

People in Flint still use the water for every day needs.

"You can't really brush your teeth or take your bath in the water; because at one time, me and my family was breaking out from the water," Dawson explained.

Layton added, "It's really been frustrating; because I broke out with rashes and stuff from the water. I was worried about my youngest grandbaby at the time because I couldn't give him the water."

After multiple alarms were sounded, the drinking water source was switched in October 2015.

Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy continues to report the City's drinking water has tested well below the federal action levels of the Lead and Copper Rule for more than 3 years in a row now.

But, that means nothing to a community that said their trust still hasn't been restored.

"I don't blame them at all," Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

He explained lead service line replacement is 85-percent complete. And, he said, crews went back to work Monday restoring front yards and side walks damaged in the process.

"I can guarantee you this that when we talk about year 7, people are going to talk about 'remember when' we were undergoing the repair of this crisis," the Mayor said.

The donated water will continue to be given out Wednesday and Thursday.

- St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church – 3020 Dupont St., Flint 48504

Distribution on Wednesday 12pm – 1:30pm

- St. Luke NEW Life Center – 3115 Lawndale, Flint 48504

Distribution on Tuesday and Thursday 10am – 2pm

- Martus/Luna Food Pantry – 2101 Lewis St., Flint 48506

Distribution on Wednesday 10am – 2pm

