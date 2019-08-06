Flint students return to classroom Wednesday with new school calendar

(8/6/2019) - Wednesday marks a new beginning for Flint Community Schools with the first day of the new school year much earlier than normal.

Classes begin on Aug. 7 under the district's newly launched balanced calendar.

Students will attend class for about 45 days before taking a week off. The rotation will then repeat.

Teachers are concerned about hot temperatures inside the schools affecting learning at the beginning of the school year. Superintendent Derrick Lopez said some schools have air conditioning and classes will be canceled if temperatures get too hot.

This school year is also the first when all Flint seventh and eighth graders will learn under the same roof. The former Northwestern building is now being used as the district's new Junior High School.

