Flint teachers union president's car burglarized outside school board meeting

(11/14/2019) - "You feel like you've been violated, so that's how it's felt all day. My kids were really super good in class today because a couple of times I broke into tears. They were like it'll be okay Ms. Christian everything will be fine," Karen Christian said.

The President of the Untied Teachers of Flint went from an 8-hour day of teaching 5th graders to her first meeting and then her 2nd, the Flint Community Schools board meeting.

"I just wanted to get into the board meeting because we were having a big discussion about the enhanced deficit plan," she explained. "And, didn't even think about grabbing my bag, I should've grabbed my bag."

During a break in the meeting, Christian ran out to grab her phone, which was luckily hidden underneath a few papers. Because when she got to her car, she found her window broken out and that bag was stolen.

"My Flint Community Schools bag that had my computer in it, my tablet in it, my iPad in it and also had my glucometer that I need to test my sugar," Christian said.

She estimated that's about $2,500 worth of personal and union-owned items stolen.

Christian was not as concerned about the laptops, as much as she is about her glucose meter, which helps her manage her type 2 diabetes.

"It makes it difficult because it keeps my life going and makes sure I take the right amount of insulin, right amount of medicine and keep myself going," she explained.

At least one other car was also broken into.

Flint Police is investigating. Christian said a sergeant told her they can see someone in Wednesday's surveillance footage, but not well enough because the light was out in the student parking lot.

"It's hard when you give and give and give and someone does this to you," Christian said. "Not only did you steal from me, whoever this person is, but they stole from my teachers and my students. That's who they stole from."

Christian has spoken to the district. She said they plan to look at the lighting at every school building in the coming weeks.

