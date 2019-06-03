14-year-old Flint girl rescued from human trafficking ring after texting hotline number

(6/3/19) - Police in California are crediting a Flint teenager for leading them to her accused kidnappers, as a part of a human trafficking operation.

Police in San Jose, California say the 14-year-old runaway was being held captive in a motel.

They say the girl managed to contact a crisis text hotline telling them she was being held against her will and forced to engage in prostitution.

The San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit / Human Trafficking Task Force says it responded to a Motel 6 on Sunday, May 26, where they found the teen and two other survivors, ages 20 and 23.

Police arrested 39-year-old Christopher Lyon Johnson, 43-year-old Antoine Williams, and 59-year-old Curtis Lee Russell on felony human trafficking and pimping charges.

Investigators say the 14-year-old girl from Flint was reported missing as a runaway September 1, 2018, and went to Chicago, Illinois.

From there, she says she was kidnapped, taken to various cities across the country, and forced into prostitution.

Police believe there are more victims tied to this human trafficking ring.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline number is 1 (888) 373-7888.