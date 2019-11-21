Flint to receive $1 million in grant money from the Mott Foundation for great ideas

(11/21/19) - For the past century, the C.S. Mott Foundation has donated millions of dollars to help improve the city of Flint.

Now, they want to hear from Flint residents on what's important to them in several key areas.

Making Flint a better place to live is a goal the C.S. Mott Foundation wants to achieve. That's why $1 million in grant money has been earmarked to help nonprofit groups make infrastructure improvements next year.

"Really, the whole focus of this is to insure that we're grounded in our grant-making in Flint, that we're meeting residents needs, where they are, where we should be, so our dollars are best spent," said Ridgway White, C.S. Mott Foundation president and CEO.

About 30 suggestion boxes have been placed throughout the city to get input on what can help make Flint a better community to live in.

"Neighborhood improvement. Things for the children to do. Also, more security, more police officers to, you know, keep the crime rates down," said Flint resident Cinnamon Smith.

"I'd like to see these houses gone that are falling apart. They've already been scheduled for turn-down. And I would like to see the holes filled in and the debris gone," added Kevin Schafer, also from Flint.

In the past five years, the Mott Foundation has spent more than $64 million on education for thousands of Flint students. But, there are many other areas of need as well.

"During the summer months and the winter months, a lot of elderly residents or disabled residents need help with the care of their lawns, snow removal, and also trees," commented Fred Peeler.

"Residents who live in the city of Flint, if they still don't trust the water, at least that option to get fresh, clean water is available to them, that would be amazing.," said Nathan Cornelio.

There are two other ways to submit ideas: Call the Mott Foundation at 810-237-4888 or visit focusonflint.org. The last day for suggestions is Nov. 30.