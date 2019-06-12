Flint Twp. firefighters rescue two dogs from burning home

(6/12/2019) -- Flint Township firefighters rescued two dogs from a burning home on Southgate Drive Wednesday afternoon.

We're told flames started in the garage around 4:30 p.m.

No people were injured, but two large dogs were pulled from the home.

Firefighters used their pet oxygen masks to revive them and both were rushed to the animal emergency hospital.

We're told the dogs are doing okay thanks to the firefighters, police officers and EMS workers who rushed to their rescue.

No word yet on what caused the fire.