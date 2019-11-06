Flint trucker accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman in Oregon

(11/6/2019) - A Flint truck driver is facing several criminal charges after allegedly kidnapping a woman across state lines and assaulting her at a Costco in Oregon, then running from police.

Alfonzo Summers, 61, is charged with kidnapping, strangulation, harassment and other crimes after allegedly taking a woman from Tacoma, Washington, to Oregon against her will, police say.

The Hillsboro Police Department outside Portland responded to reports of a man assaulting a woman in the loading dock of the Costco around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. The truck fled the store, leaving the woman behind.

An off-duty officer saw the truck driving recklessly out of the parking lot, according to Hillsboro police. An on-duty officer found the truck driving away moments later.

The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the truck did not pull over. The officer decided not to engage in a chase due to bad weather and heavy traffic.

More witnesses reported the truck driving recklessly in downtown Hillsboro. Summers tried to drive along railroad tracks when he got stuck, and then fled the scene on foot.

He continued running from police a short distance, but stopped and officers arrested him without further incident.

The female victim suffered minor injuries, but police say she didn't require hospitalization.

Summers remained in custody Wednesday at the Washington County Jail in Oregon on the following charges:

-- Second-degree kidnapping.

-- Strangulation.

-- Harassment.

-- Recklessly endangering the public.

-- Attempting to elude police.

-- Reckless driving.

-- Driving under the influence of intoxicants.

-- Failure to perform duties of driver when property is damaged.

-- Second-degree criminal mischief.

-- Unlawful delivery of cocaine.

-- Unlawful possession of cocaine.

-- First-degree criminal trespass.