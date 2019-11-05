Flint voters casting their ballots in mayoral race

(11/5/19) - Voters in Flint turned out to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to re-elect their incumbent mayor or make a change.

Karen Weaver is running against former Flint City Councilman and current State Representative Sheldon Neeley.

Both candidates held ‘get out and vote’ rallies in the days leading up to the election.

The city was hoping for a much higher turnout than in August's Primary when fewer than 10 percent of eligible voters made it to the polls.

The ongoing recovery from the water emergency was an important issue in the election.

During an exclusive ABC 12 Mayoral Debate in October, Weaver said, “We have made progress in the city of Flint, but we have a ways to go. Let's rebuild Flint together to be the city that we imagine, and know that it can be."

Neely said there was a lack of community trust in the recovery efforts.

He laid out his areas of focus during the debate.

“Residential, recreation, economics, education, and safety is my platform. Those are the five points of light."

