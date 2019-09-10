Flint water crisis takes center stage in PBS 'Frontline' documentary

(09/10/19) -- Flint's water emergency is taking center stage tonight on PBS "Frontline." "Flint's Deadly Water" dives deeper into the Legionnaires Disease outbreak during the crisis and how more people may have gotten sick than previously reported.

"We heard from experts that it's likely the outbreak was bigger than officials reported," said filmmaker and director Abby Ellis.

The hour long documentary examines just how many people got sick and died for more than a year before the public was notified.

"We went back and counted pneumonia death certificates in the city of Flint to determine if the death toll might have been higher," Ellis said.

The documentary is based on two years of enterprise reporting by a "Frontline" team in Flint.

What you'll see and hear? Exclusive interviews, internal state emails and documents and an in depth look at every death in Genesee County since the start of the crisis.

"There were likely 70 more pneumonia deaths than usual during the outbreak of Legionnaires Disease, which indicates that the outbreak was significantly higher than officials have reported."

The investigation also looks at the criminal cases against the state's top two health officials, who were charged with involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office. And also the decision for new prosecutors to drop all the charges.

"Flint's Deadly Water" airs September 10 on PBS "Frontline" at 10 p.m.