Flint water investigators would get more time to file charges under new bill

(8/28/2019) - Companion bills in the state House and Senate aim to extend the statue of limitations in criminal misconduct cases tied to the Flint water crisis.

State Sen. Jim Ananich of Flint and State Rep. John Cherry, both of Flint, introduced the legislation in Lansing on Wednesday.

The bills would increase the statute of limitations to 10 years from the time of the offense for any criminal misconduct case involving public officials.

Ananich and Cherry say this would allow the Michigan Attorney General's Office time to fully investigate and file new charges connected to the water crisis.

“This legislation is necessary to ensure that the people of Flint have the opportunity for justice to be served and not cut short because the previous investigation was conducted irregularly and ineffectively,” said Cherry.