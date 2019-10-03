Flint water passes quality test thanks to 'extremely protective' measures

(10/3/2019) - "This is just validation that the water chemistry and the things that we're doing with the water in Flint is extremely protective and you know, the same across the state," Drinking Water and Environmental Health Division Director, Eric Oswald said.

He took on the role in May 2017.

It's been a tough 2-and-a-half years at EGLE.

"You know, I saw and heard what was going on in Flint," he explained. "I'm a native of Michigan. I served 12 years of active duty and 17 years in the (National) Guard; and, I didn't like what was happening."

So the civil engineer applied for the job, hoping to make a change.

Now he can say Flint's drinking water has tested below the action levels of the federal Lead and Copper Rule consistently for the past 3 years.

The January to June sample shows a result of 3 parts-per-billion. Oswald said that's from the 1st liter of water out of the tap after it's sat stagnant for 6 hours.

For the state's standards, the water tested at 6 parts-per-billion. That sample comes from the 5th liter out of the tap.

"We think in most cases that 5th liter will hit what's in contact with the lead service line," he explained it's a more accurate picture.

"We certainly hope nothing like Flint happens again, but we're certainly prepared," Oswald said. "We've made a lot of good changes. We work a lot more closely with some of our partners now. So I think we're in a much better position."

Oswald added, "Coming into this position I understood that basically trust was lost. And, the only thing we can do is be clear, be transparent, be honest, be forthcoming and just keep doing that over and over again."

