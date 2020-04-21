Flint water prosecutors committed to 'professional prosecution' of anyone responsible

(4/21/2020) - "A lot of people got sick and a lot of people died from it," one Flint resident said. "And, somebody needs to be held accountable for it. You know, stop trying to push the blame on everybody else and take responsibility."

People who live in Flint are still waiting for someone to be held accountable for the man-made disaster that poisoned their City.

Six years ago, under an Emergency Manager from the State, the City switched its drinking water source to the Flint River.

The contaminated water forever changed lives in Flint. Countless children are now beginning to show the effects of lead poisoning.

Multiple people died of legionnaires’ disease. And, the community’s trust in their government is broken.

The Flint Water Investigation Team was formed in January 2016 to bring criminal charges against those responsible.

Over 3 years, the team brought more than 50 criminal charges against 15 state and city employees.

When a new Attorney General took office in 2019, lead Special Prosecutor Todd Flood was let go.

And, just months later, the new leads Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy and Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud announced they dropped all charges,

But, the two said the charges could be picked back up, pending new evidence and further investigation.

Ten months later, ABC12 received a statement from the two saying they're on track and the state of emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic will not prevent them from doing their job.

Part of the statement reads, "We committed to professional prosecution of anyone criminally responsible for this man-made crisis and the resulting death, injury and trauma experienced by the people of Flint."

They also clarified the 6-year anniversary of the water source switch this Saturday is "not the deadline to bring charges."

In Michigan, misdemeanor charges can be brought up to 6 years after a crime is committed. It's important to note, much of the alleged cover-up happened after the water source switch.

And, felonies, like the involuntary manslaughter charges against two former top state health officials, have a statute of limitations of 6 to 10 years.

"If it reaches high enough up to get Rick Snyder, so be it," Flint's Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. "But, I think they're rounding around the targets which they want to go after and making sure they're thorough enough to do so. Once again, I have confidence in their ability to do so."

ABC12 will keep you updated if and when criminal charges are handed down in this flint water investigation.

