Flint water service line replacement almost done, but on hold until coronavirus passes

(4/2/2020) - The end of Flint's water service line replacement project will have to wait until after the coronavirus pandemic passes.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley suspended work on the project Thursday to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He pointed out contractors have to enter residences, work close to each other and talk with residents. That could allow coronavirus to spread more easily among workers and the public.

“It is unreasonable, unrealistic and unfair to expect residents to participate in the service line replacement program at this time,” Neeley said. “We will get this job done and we will finish it as quickly as possible after shelter-in-place orders have lifted.”

He said the service line replacement program was supposed to be complete by Dec. 31 before he took office. However, Neeley cited delays during former Mayor Karen Weaver's administration for leaving the project behind schedule.

Neeley's staff worked with contractors on the project to formulate a plan that would see the project completed this spring. But the coronavirus delay will push back completion indefinitely.

Neeley said the project was about 85% complete as of March 20. Pipes were excavated at 25,409 homes and replaced at 9,554 locations.

Flint crews also have temporarily stopped replacing water meters, but they are still reconnecting homes to the city water system while following additional safety precautions.

Neeley said the city's road construction projects and other work that doesn't require direct contact with residents also will continue during the pandemic.