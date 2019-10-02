Flint water tests show acceptable levels of lead, copper for 3rd straight year

(10/2/2019) - Flint's public water system has tested within acceptable levels for lead and copper for the third straight year, according to state regulators.

Ninety percent of samples taken from January to June of this year showed 3 parts per billion of lead in the first liter and 6 parts per billion in the fifth liter, which is Michigan's stricter requirement.

Flint's water has tested within acceptable levels since July 2016.

The water easily meets federal guidelines for lead content, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. It also meets the state's stricter guidelines.

Third-party experts confirmed the state's findings, regulators say.

State officials said Flint's residual chlorine and ortho phosphate levels are being managed effectively.

“Every Michigander deserves safe, clean drinking water,” said Eric Oswald, director of EGLE’s Drinking Water and Environmental Health Division. “EGLE is committed to protecting the public from lead exposure by working collaboratively with the city of Flint and other communities throughout the state to reduce or eliminate all sources of lead in homes.”

The citywide lead water service line replacement project in Flint is nearly completion. Public water systems statewide will be required to begin replacing lead service lines beginning in 2025.

Free water filters, replacement cartridges and test kits remain available to Flint residents at City Hall. They are part of $350 million in state aid and $100 million in federal aid provided after the Flint water crisis.