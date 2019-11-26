Flint woman charged after starving Husky eats dead pit bull to survive, police say

(11/26/2019) - A dog owner is facing animal cruelty charges after the Genesee County Sheriff's Office discovered a gruesome case in which a starving dog apparently ate another to survive.

Jordan Gruno is charged with several related felony counts for her treatment of the two dogs she owned.

Sheriff Robert Pickell said deputies responded to a tip and witnessed a Husky eating a dead pit bull in a Flint neighborhood off Fenton Road. Investigators believe the dog died of starvation earlier this month.

Pickell said the Husky also was starving and had no other choice to survive. It's rib cage is visible in a picture shared from the veterinarian, who is now caring for the surviving animal.

"When I saw the pit bull eaten and the condition of the Husky, you almost want to do to the human being what they did to the dog," Pickell said.

He hopes the Husky will be able to make a full recovery and be adopted out into a new, loving home.