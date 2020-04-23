Flint woman killed in drive-by shooting identified; authorities looking for suspect

(4/23/2020) - The 40-year-old woman killed in a drive-by shooting at her residence in Flint has been identified.

Police don't believe Danielle Walker was the intended victim of the April 13 shooting on Tebo Street between Lapeer Road and Kent Street. She was pronounced dead of gunshot wounds inside the residence.

The shooting took place around 4:30 a.m. Investigators are still looking for the suspects and Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Michigan State Police at 810-347-4473 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.