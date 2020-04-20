Flint woman named to Michigan coronavirus racial disparities task force

(4/20/2020) - A Flint woman is one of 26 people appointed to a new state task force looking to racial disparities with coronavirus infections.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the task force has been seated on Monday. It will look into why communities of color have been affected disproportionately by coronavirus in the state.

Whitmer pointed out that African-Americans make up 13% of Michigan's population but account for 40% of coronavirus deaths. Task force members will advise her on ways to immediately address the issues and research the historical inequities that cause them.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist will lead the task force while Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon will serve as members.

“We know that generations of racial disparities and inequality has a detrimental impact on the lives of people across the state,” Gilchrist said. “The coronavirus pandemic has shown this inequity to be particularly damaging, especially in the Black community, where the health of our friends and family has been disproportionately impacted.”

Debra Furr-Holden of Flint, is an epidemiologist, the associate dean for Public Health Integration at Michigan State University, and the director of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions.

She will sit on the panel, along with a diverse membership of medical, health care, community action and academic experts from around Michigan.

Task force members will begin working immediately and continue until 90 days after Michigan's State of Emergency ends or Whitmer decides to disband it.