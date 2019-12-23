Flint woman receives minivan as gift from Flushing dealership

(12/23/2019) - A Flint family got a new minivan Monday just in time for the holidays.

Joel's Carz in Flushing handed over the keys of a 2007 Chevy Uplander to Charlene McFadden, who was tearing up about seeing her new set of wheels.

The car dealership had close to 100 submissions for its annual giveaway. But the car wasn't the only gift. It was also stuffed full of toys for her kids.

The mother of five says this couldn't have come at a better time as she gets to head back to work.

"I was like praying for a car or anything to happen because I needed one real bad," McFadden said. "Then when I had my fifth baby in November on my birthday, I was like I don't know how I am going to get back and forth."

Joel's Carz made sure the van was ready and the dealership will handle any future maintenance needs.