Flint woman speaks-out over alleged safety violations at workplace

One of the biggest issues political and business leaders will need to tackle as the coronavirus pandemic drags on is how to protect workers. It's already a concern for employees that have been deemed essential. A worker in Flint is speaking out tonight:

“There are people fighting for their lives with this virus.”

The coronavirus crisis hits especially close to home for Lorene Fielder, whose mother and step-father both tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’m taking it seriously,” says Fielder. “It’s serious. I don’t feel they’re taking it seriously.”

Concern that is now spilling over into her job at a Flint area packaging plant, where she tells ABC 12 management isn’t taking the situation seriously after a coworker tested positive Wednesday. ABC 12 won’t yet name the company – until the facts are clear.

“They shut down at 12:45,” explains Fielder. “They make the second shift come into work and they’re telling people who don’t work they’ll get points unless they have a doctor’s note.”

Lorene just got tested as well after she started showing symptoms of her own. She tells ABC 12 the company’s been downright rude to employees who call in sick, dismissing their fears and blatantly ignoring the law when it comes to social distancing.

“We’re still on top of each other.”

“Do you feel scared to go into work?”

”No I don’t feel safe. I feel they need to shut down for a while, clean the place up.”

The state and federal government guarantee workers sick leave amid the pandemic. Michigan’s Occupational Safety and Health Act or MIOSHA also mandates employers create a workplace “free from recognized hazards that are causing, or are likely to cause, death or serious physical harm to the employee.”

“I don’t feel they’re telling us everything,” relates Fielder.

As Lorene waits for her test to come back, her stepfather is now in the ICU after two weeks on a ventilator.

“We also had a family friend pass from this virus... It touches home.”

