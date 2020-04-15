Flint woman survives coronavirus, following two stints on a ventilator

Sonia McKeown was in a fight for her life.

"I just got out of the hospital yesterday and I just thank God that I am here, and I just want to give hope to everybody, that there is hope out there, don't lose hope,"

That's the message from the Flint woman who is recovering from COVID-19, which included two stints on a ventilator.

She is sharing her story because she wanted to give people hope that this pandemic will eventually end.

"I kept checking my temperature, it was like 101, 102, that day on the 19th, my temperature was 103.9," she remembers.

It was the fever that prompted 48 year-old Sonia McKeown to go to McLaren hospital in Flint on March 19th.

She had a persistent cough for a few days and was noticing some breathing trouble as well. The McLaren staff told her, you can't leave the hospital.

"Next thing you know it was a team of doctors, and everybody coming in, put me on a ventilator," she says.

She was on a ventilator, which was helping her breathe, for about ten days. She was taken off it, but about three days later, more bad news.

"They said you have to go on a vent again, at that point I knew I was getting ready to die, I knew that was my death wish. So I called my family, I said take care of my kids, I don't think I am going to make it this time, I got to go back on this vent," she said.

She added, "these are tears of joy too, so I went back on the vent, I was on there for three or four days."

And then ten days after that, Sonia was released from the hospital just yesterday.

"The whole team at McLaren, they were right there by my side, those nurses, those front line workers who put themselves at risk everyday, they helped me, they came to my room, they treated me with dignity and respect," Sonia says.

When she went to the hospital last month, she had just started a new job and is without insurance and needs more medical care.

Sonia is feeling better, her doctors at McLaren call her a miracle, and she wants everyone to know, whether you get the virus or not, don't lose hope, because she almost lost it herself.

"You hear so many horror stories, so many people are passing away, I just want them to know I was on that vent twice, twice, and I survived it, so there is hope," she says.

Sonia was diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia and she plans on becoming part of a support group and wants to get an antibody test to see if she may now be immune from the virus, which could also help other people.