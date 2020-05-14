Flint woman’s family angry after murder suspect released from jail before trial

(5/14/2020) - “She was loyal, you know, took good care of me and everyone else around of her,” Anthony Jackson said of his aunt, Shane Bartels.

Police found the 38-year-old dead outside her home January 13, 2012. It was ruled suspicious, but no one was charged in her death until 7 years later.

In March 2018, police arrested her husband, Frank Bartels, accusing him of suffocating her to death.

“I never trusted him,” Shane’s older brother, Sherwood Stephenson, said. “I didn't understand why my sister would be so much in love with him.”

Stephenson was in the courtroom in October 2018 when Frank Bartels was bound over for trial.

Trial dates have been set, but the hearing continues to get pushed back. And now, Bartels is out on bond until it happens.

“It's just like she's getting killed over and over. I've gotta suffer every time. It kills me,” Stephenson explained.

“We were prepared to go to trial. The prosecutor was prepared to go to trial. The judge was prepared to try the case. And, the courts were shut down due to the national pandemic,” Mike Manley explained.

He is one of the defense attorneys representing Bartels. Manley explained under the United States Constitution, Bartels has the right to what's called a speedy trial -- meaning, he should have a trial within 180 days of being bound over.

There are some excused delays.

Manley shared, “DNA that needs to come back, certain expert reports that need to come, the exchange of discovery.”

The list is long; but Manley said, it does not include a global pandemic.

So, the judge granted Bartels a $500,000 personal recognizance bond; but with that, he doesn't have to pay a dime, unless he fails to show up to his next court date.

“He is tethered to his home, under 24 hour GPS surveillance, with random searches of his home. So, in essence, he's still in jail. But, you know that jail is in his home,” Manley explained.

He added with those tight restrictions in place, the public shouldn't be concerned.

“I just hope somebody will see this and will reach out and maybe care,” Stephenson said.

Bartels' defense team maintains his innocence, saying Shane Bartels took her own life.

So when will that trial date finally happen? Mike Manley said the jury selection process will be difficult in the wake of the pandemic. So it's not clear.

