'Flintpreneur Festival' hopes to encourage entrepreneurship on Flint's north side

(07/27/19) - The Flintpreneur Festival looks to capitalize on recent Flint business developments by spreading optimism and entrepreneurship resources to other parts of the city, specifically the city's north side.

The event is organized by Empowered Enterprise, Inc. It's happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Empowered Sports Field located at 2165 Lavelle Rd.

"The full-day event will include community engagement designed to support city residents while promoting entrepreneurship as a means to cultivate economic stimulation in the city. The Flintprenuer Festival is an opportunity for city residents to shop with several local vendors and support residents and their efforts to sustain self-sufficiency."

