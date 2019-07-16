Flint's Bedrock Apparel teams with New Era Cap for special sports hats

(7/16/2019) - A local Flint company is getting national recognition.

Bedrock Apparel has partnered up with New Era Cap, which makes hats for NFL, Major League Baseball, NHL and NBA teams. The two companies partnered to create several unique hats.

They sport several colors inspired by Flint schools combined with the style of the Flint clothing company. People got their hands on these hats starting last Friday.

The owner couldn't wait put on his brand new hat on.

"When I looked at the first hat, yeah it was one of those moments where it was -- I just knew kind of felt like alright. What I had been doing is panning out," Jason Trice said. "And this is a real big nod to the fact that we started something small T-shirt brand a year and half ago."

The hats will be sold at the two Bedrock locations with the hope of eventually expanding into New Era stores.