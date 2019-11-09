Flint's Bishop International Airport hosts first ever 5K on the Runway

(11/09/19) -- Bishop International Airport hosted its first ever 5K on the Runway Saturday.

Bishop International Airport Director Nino Sapone says the event is just one way people can get involved in their community, and also see an airport from a different perspective.

Sapone says this kind of event is gaining popularity at other major airports, with many of them participating as well.

Bishop airport has two runways; one was used for the 5K and the other remained open for flights.

Sapone says about 1,000 people came out to run/walk.

