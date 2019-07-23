Flint's Rico Phillips honored by Governor Whitmer

(07/23/19) -- Another honor. Last month, Flint's own Rico Phillips brought home a prestigious NHL award, for changing the lives of local kids. And his commitment to the community hasn't gone unnoticed, even by Michigan's governor.

"Opening up a program and giving young people an opportunity. That's what levels the playing field and that's what creates paths to prosperity and joy in life," Whitmer said.

Rico is still a bit starstruck one month after receiving the Willie O'ree Community hero award from the NHL. The award highlights Rico's dedication to the Flint inner city youth hockey league.

"This is a whole different level for me. It's almost hard for me to describe the feeling that I have, it's obviously one of pride," Phillips said.

And that pride is not just found within him, but the players who look up to Rico not just as a hockey coach, but a life coach and role model.

"I think it's good about how he got it, because he deserved it and how much he did for the hockey community," said William Walker.

"He's done so much for the community, so much for the people playing hockey, definitely one amazing guy, just an amazing personality and definitely deserved it," said Trent Laferney.

"I'm proud he's a good coach. He teaches the kids how to fall and never quit and don't fail," said Aubri Rose.

After receiving both the NHL award and being recognized by Governor Whitmer, Rico says it's only onward and upward from here on out.

"What it did for me was when I put my feet back on the ground here in Flint, it gave me a renewed energy to do more for the community and take this program to the next level," Phillips said.

