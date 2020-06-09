Flint's downtown restaurants leaning on city and community to help reopen and rebound

(06/09/2020) - Diners wasted no time coming together celebrating the return of the dine-in experience.

On Monday, restaurants across the state reopened following months of limiting their service to carry-out, curbside, or delivery.

It was a challenging time for many local restaurants, and many are still scrambling to make up their losses, but downtown business owners are optimistic that the city and community will help move them forward.

During the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, the same downtown streets that were flooded with people came to a sudden halt, leaving nothing but emptiness.

"Most of our customer base comes from the universities and all the large companies that work here, and as everybody was sent to work from home, we just lost our customers," Josh Spencer said. Spencer is the owner of Cafe Rhema in downtown Flint.

One of the ways Spencer says downtown restaurants can resurge is by offering outdoor seating, despite some small street-front spaces.

The city is aware of that, proactively requesting a resolution that would allow downtown businesses to expand outdoor seating by closing parts of Saginaw and MLK streets.

During Monday's City Council meeting, however, the city recommended dropping the resolution until they could see just how many tables were needed. City Council agreed.

"It was much too soon to say that we wanted put thirty tables out when you may only have two patrons that maybe coming, and so we have to continue to watch as the outdoor activities continue to grow. We want to continue to monitor that and then accommodate that as it grows, but it was much too soon to do it right now," Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

Neeley says the city will be gathering data on how many people are dining. If there are street closures, street closures would be partial with one lane like a parking lane reserved for outdoor seating.

In the meantime, Spencer says continue supporting local restaurants and bars downtown.

"If we can get people to come and support our downtown Flint scene, as we know we've been redeveloping for a number of years now, we want to keep the momentum going," Spencer said.

Downtown restaurants are still following CDC guidelines and want to ensure customer safety. Mayor Neeley expects to have more answers and information closer to the 4th of July holiday.

Stick with ABC12 News as this story continues to develop.