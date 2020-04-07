Flint's first black school superintendent fondly remembered after dying of coronavirus

(4/7/2020) - He was well-known in the Flint community, having served as the school district's first black superintendent. Now, Dr. Nat Burtley is the latest victim of COVID-19.

He died less than a week before his 80th birthday. His family said they were able to sing to him over the phone, even though he wasn't able to talk back. That's the only way his loved ones have been able to speak with him for the past three weeks.

"I feel robbed," his wife of more than years, Kathy Burtley said. "My husband was sick, but he wasn't - it wasn't going to be today, it wasn't going to be yesterday, it wasn't going to be 17 days ago."

March 20th is the day Kathy Burtley called 9-1-1 to get her husband to Hurley Medical Center.

"I remember one day waking up and just looking at him and seeing a little tension in his body and hearing a little cough that I had not heard before," she explained.

At the time, Burtley said she didn't suspect he had the coronavirus, but the doctors did.

Dr. Burtley was quickly placed in isolation. And, she was sent home to self-quarantine.

"I was not allowed to visit him or to know anything," she explained. "And in our lives, it's been he and I - me taking care of him. And, I'd call the hospital three times a day, knowing that they were overwhelmed; and, I didn't want to take up more time than we were deserving. And, the nurses were absolutely wonderful. They took time with me, they talked with me. I could feel the love through the phone."

Burtley said her husband has been living with Alzheimer's for some time. She's grateful for the compassion each healthcare worker showed towards him.

"The thought that your lives are on the line every day and you walk in there for me," she said through tears.

Their son, Chris Burtley added, "We do have to take social distancing very seriously, we do have to take coordinating resources very seriously. Our medical system will never be the same after this. It should not be the same after this."

Thinking of his father who dedicated his life to education, Chris Burtley and his Mom agreed that's what the community can learn from his death.

"Being with him over 30 years, I understand why each and everyone of them loved him so; because he was a leader, he was a caregiver. He would be fighting this in another way had the opportunity been there for him," Kathy Burtley added.

Dr. Burtley's family knows they cannot hold a funeral right now. As they wait to make those plans, Chris Burtley said they're already working with the Community Foundation of Greater Flint to create a scholarship in his father's name.

