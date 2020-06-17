Flint creating Community Oversight Commission for police

(6/17/2020) - For the second time in three weeks, a newly formed community group held a discussion.

And, once again, multiple local police agencies met with people from the community and Black Lives Matter group members. The Genesee County Prosecutor also joined the conversation.

Flint’s Black Lives Matter chapter leader, DeWaun E. Robinson, said they discussed establishing the Community Oversight Commission.

"They'll be overseeing activities of the Genesee County Jail, understanding those policies and procedures and just implementing those goals and those objectives of the community," he explained.

Robinson said they're working now to determine who will be on the commission.

He added it won't be government-run, rather it'll be an independent group representing the community that takes what they talk about in the weekly conversations and puts it into action.

As Robinson says, he's "not here for lip service."

“I appreciate the process,” he said. “That just shows that everyone is willing to come to the table. And once you sit down at the table, then you have those tough conversations. Just trust me, we are having those real heart-to-heart discussions with the prosecutor's office, and also the sheriff's department and what's going on in the county,” Robinson explained.

"It means everything to me simply because we're tackling a terrible problem with realistic and justifiable solutions,” China Polite said.

Polite is also a part of the conversation as a college student, local entrepreneur and member of the Black Lives Matter group.

She's eager to have a seat at the table on the community oversight commission. Her focus is putting a 3rd party in the mix to keep police officers accountable.

"We may need to bring upon more psychiatrists and we may need to bring upon more wellness leaders, that's actually going to tell the truth about situations, document it, review cameras as well, so we can get to the root of the matter and rectify the solutions so both sides can be happy,” she explained.

As they work to nail down the logistics, Robinson said their next meeting won't be for another three weeks.

And, he added there will eventually be a larger meeting the community as a whole will be invited to attend.

