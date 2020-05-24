Flood relief donation/ supply pick up sites to open in Midland County

(5/24/20) - Several new drop-off and pick up sites are scheduled to open this week to help Mid-Michigan families affected by recent, widespread flooding.

The United Way of Midland said its Supplies Donations Plan provided a framework to collect and distribute donated items to those in need.

“We are so grateful for the overwhelming generosity of people, corporations and organizations—both in our own backyard and across the nation—who want to donate items to help those impacted by this severe event,” said Holly Miller, executive director of United Way of Midland County. “For those who have been eager to donate and help: we see you, we hear you, we appreciate you.”

The non-profit said people could drop off donations or pick up supplies starting Wednesday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at several sites. The United Way said the sites would be open seven days a week until further notice.

Monetary donations were needed along with items such as personal protection equipment, cleaning supplies, non-perishable foods, personal care items, and household goods. The United Way said clothing would not be accepted per FEMA recommendations. Click here for details.

Organizers said it was important for people to refrain from showing up with a large truck full of donations. It said while supplies were needed, that could create confusion and ultimately cause more harm than good. The United Way said businesses that wanted to donate supplies must first fill out a Supplies Donations Survey online. Click here to see the survey.

The United Way said the following list of sites were scheduled to open:

West Midland Family Center, 4011 W. Isabella Road

Coleman High School, 4951 N. Lewis Road

Sanford Senior Center, 3243 N. West River Road

Meridian Elementary School, 3343 N. Meridian Road

North Family Center, 2601 E. Shearer Road

Gladwin downtown – parking lot behind Forge Fitness, 237 W. Cedar, Gladwin; corner of Arcade & Grout

Midland High School, 1301 Eastlawn Drive

Bullock Creek High School, 1420 S. Badour Road

