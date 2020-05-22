Flood scatters Sanford man's collection of Pontiac Fieros all over the village

(5/22/2020) - A Sanford auto shop and museum is under water from a massive flood caused by the Edenville Dam failure, which overran the Sanford Dam downstream.

Tim Evans said his famous collection of Pontiac Fieros is now scattered all over the village.

Fieros Forever housed Evans' 13 cars on Saginaw Road. On Tuesday, neighbors jumped in to help move his cars as the Tittabawasee River began to rise.

"While we were still doing that is when the dam broke up there," Evans said. "We had just a few minutes to get out of here."

Sanford Village President Delores Porte said friends and neighbors moved the Fieros up to Main Street, but they found them floating down the road after floodwaters rose to historic levels.

"We pulled them out of the water, then they got flooded anyway," she said.

As of Friday evening, Evans was still looking for several of his Fieros.